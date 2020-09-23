UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Five Wards In PMC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:55 PM

The AIDS Control Program Unit comprising 40 beds, Intensive Care Unit Ward, Endoscopy, Urology Ward, latest MRI and CT scan machine was inaugurated here on Wednesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The AIDS Control Program Unit comprising 40 beds, Intensive Care Unit Ward, Endoscopy, Urology Ward, latest MRI and CT scan machine was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar performed the opening.

He was accompanied by MS Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr. Asif Raza Brohi.

Later Talking to media DC said that provision of health facilities to people of the district was top priority and were being provided with the latest health systems at Peoples Medical University Hospital.

He said that health facilities to the peoples of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushahro Feroze and other districts would benefit at large with the activation of these five wards.

He said that the special interest of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu in provision of latest health facilities is worth appreciation.

DC said that after Karachi and Larkana the third ward for diagnosis and treatment of Aids is established at Peoples Medical University Hospital adding that patients facing stomach problems would also get treatment free of any charges here.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Medical Superintendent Dr Asis Raza Brohi for playing a due role in providing best treatment facilities to patients coming to this hospital.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Asif Raza Brohi said that he took charge of office a short period back and soon started efforts to provide latest treatment facilities and for the welfare of poor patients.

He said that the inauguration of five wards was the first link of his efforts and would continue efforts for more treatment facilities and betterment of hospitals.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli, Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed Memon, Dr Suhail Memon,, Zulfiqar Ali Shahani, Dr Amanullah Bhangwar, Dr Azizulah Sahito, Dr Ghulam Qadir Rajput and other officials were also present on the occasion.

