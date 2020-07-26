DC inaugurates gateway at Katchery Bazaar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Gateways are being established at all eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk under phased manner to make bazaars vehicle free.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali along with MPA Shakeel Shahid, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and traders inaugurated the gateway at Katchery Bazaar on Sunday while Chaudhry Tanveer Riaz, Hajji Shakeel, Khalid Jutt, Kashif Khan, Aslam Bhalli, Shahbaz Gull, Ejaz Hassan, Hajji Younus and other businessmen and citizens of the area were also present.

The DC said under Anti-Corona SOPs implementation, eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk were being made gateways with an aim of regulating traffic.