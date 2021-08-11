DC inaugurates Government dispensary after reconstruction

Government dispensary, reconstructed and rehabilitated by PPHI was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar her at Jhoro Khan Shar near Jam sahib town

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that the provincial government was striving to provide better health facilities to the general public at their doorstep.

He said the rehabilitation of this dispensary was a link of the series. He said the services of doctors and staff of PPHI in providing health facilities to people of far-flung areas was appreciable.

He expressed the hope that after the rehabilitation of dispensaries, the provision of health facilities for the general public would become easier.

Briefing the occasion, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Wesar informed about posting of doctors, paramedical staff and other facilities here.

District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion.