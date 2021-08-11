UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Government Dispensary After Reconstruction

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

DC inaugurates Government dispensary after reconstruction

Government dispensary, reconstructed and rehabilitated by PPHI was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar her at Jhoro Khan Shar near Jam sahib town

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Government dispensary, reconstructed and rehabilitated by PPHI was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar her at Jhoro Khan Shar near Jam sahib town.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that the provincial government was striving to provide better health facilities to the general public at their doorstep.

He said the rehabilitation of this dispensary was a link of the series. He said the services of doctors and staff of PPHI in providing health facilities to people of far-flung areas was appreciable.

He expressed the hope that after the rehabilitation of dispensaries, the provision of health facilities for the general public would become easier.

Briefing the occasion, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Wesar informed about posting of doctors, paramedical staff and other facilities here.

District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Shar Government

Recent Stories

Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

Life opens up with Galaxy Z Flip 3

8 minutes ago
 &#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic ..

&#039;NAMA&#039; steering women’s socio-economic journey: Jawaher Al Qasimi

17 minutes ago
 Jordanian envoy calls on naval chief

Jordanian envoy calls on naval chief

2 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa, IAP organize a week-long workshop on 'Z ..

Lok Virsa, IAP organize a week-long workshop on 'Zero Carbon Structures'

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan nominated for AJK presidential ca ..

Barrister Sultan nominated for AJK presidential candidate: Gandapur

2 minutes ago
 Greece Sees Daily Increase in Covid-19 Cases Jump ..

Greece Sees Daily Increase in Covid-19 Cases Jump Close to March Record - Health ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.