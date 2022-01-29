UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Govt Al-Noor Rural Dispensary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar inaugurated Govt Al-Noor Rural Dispensary in Mehis Kalan village near here on Saturday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar inaugurated Govt Al-Noor Rural Dispensary in Mehis Kalan village near here on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Sajjad Mehis, Addition Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Umar Farooq Warraich, CEO Health Dr Khalid Javed, DO Health Dr Muhammed Tariq, MS Dr Latif Afzal and others were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar said the Punjab government was paying special attention on healthcare and taking all possible steps were being taken to provide medical facilities to people.

She said that establishment of rural health centers and basic health centers in the district, as well as dispensaries in the backward areas were indicative that the government was taking steps to ensure healthcare service to people accessible.

She hoped that the health authority would play its full role in for the provision of maximum facilities in the medical dispensary.

PTI leader Chaudhry Sajjad Mehis appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioner SabaAsghar for setting up medical dispensary and assured his full cooperation.

