DC inaugurates green belt restoration project

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) In a significant step towards urban beautification and environmental improvement,

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon inaugurated the restoration of the green

belt at Jhang Morr.

The DC marked the launch by planting a tree at the site, symbolizing the beginning of

the project.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousaf Cheena

and Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Irfan Hinjra, who accompanied her during the event.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the forest department will plant trees along

Jhang Morr to the Railway Crossing.

She emphasized that providing a clean and aesthetically pleasing environment to the citizens

remains a priority of the district administration.

DC Memon stated that flowering plants would be planted to enhance beauty and greenery

of the green belts, making them more vibrant and refreshing for residents.

The project is a part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable urban development and a

healthy living environment in Muzaffargarh.