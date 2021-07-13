DC inaugurates 'green week' drive

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asia Gul on Tuesday inaugurated green week drive by planting a sapling at the premises of DC complex under second phase of "Khidmat aap ki dehleez per" program.

Speaking on the occasion here, the DC said that the week would be observed from July 13 to18 under which saplings would be planted at green belts, main roads,roundabouts, banks of rivers,canals,government offices lawns and other public areas.

She said that all the concerned departments were directed to complete the assigned tasks within the stipulated time.

The DC urged people to plant saplings in their areas for the sake of clean environment.