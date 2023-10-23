DC inaugurates Health Week at RHC Lal Sohanra

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated Health Week at Rural Health Center Lal Sohanra as Health Week is being observed in the Bahawalpur district

Talking on the occasion, he said that Health Week is a wonderful initiative of the Punjab government which will help in providing better treatment facilities to patients.

Registration of patients, screening for diagnosis of diseases, clinical history, basic examination, vaccination of pregnant women and children under two years of age, check-ups of pregnant women, pulmonary health, TB screening, and patient counselling and guidance are part of Health Week.

The DC also reviewed the medical facilities provided at Lal Sohanra Rural Health Center.

He said that more patients should be screened and treated.

The records of the patients should be compiled for this purpose. The DC visited various counters and reviewed the facilities. He talked to the patients and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.

He also checked the stock of medicines. District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Osama Pansuta, District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Chanar, DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Coordinator IRMNCH Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, Senior Medical Officers, Medical Officer and Paramedical Staff were present on this occasion.