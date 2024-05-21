DC Inaugurates Heatstroke Prevention Camp, Urges Public To Adhere Guidelines
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abideen Memon has said that due to the prediction of an unusual increase in temperature by the meteorological department, there was a fear of a heat wave in the coming days.
Keeping this in view, in collaboration with the district administration and social organizations, arrangements have been made to provide drinking water and cold beverages to the people of all four talukas of the district to prevent heatstroke.
He was inaugurating a heat stroke prevention camp set up near Hyder Chowk on Tuesday.
While talking to the media on the occasion, he advised the public to follow the recommendations and guidelines given by the health department to avoid heatstroke.
DC emphasized social organizations to step forward and educate people about the adverse effects of climate change. Responding to a question, he said that he was well aware of the basic issues in Hyderabad and will strive to resolve all issues promptly and provide relief to the public. Social activists Imran Seharwardi, Janid Dahri, Aslam Deeswali and others were also present on the occasion.
