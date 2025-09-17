DC inaugurates HPV vaccination drive in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali formally inaugurated the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign against cervical cancer at Government Girls High school Dharowal, Rangpura Chowk.

CEO Health Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, CEO education Mujahid Alvi, DHO Dr. Ahmed Nasir, WHO representatives, social worker Ashfaq Nazar and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

The drive will continue till September 27, during which more than 282,000 girls aged 9 to 14 will be vaccinated across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the campaign, initiated across Punjab, is aimed at safeguarding young girls from future cancer risks.

She urged parents to ensure timely vaccination of their daughters, stressing that the vaccine is completely safe and calling for full cooperation with health teams.