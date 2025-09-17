DC Inaugurates HPV Vaccination Drive In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali formally inaugurated the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign against cervical cancer at Government Girls High school Dharowal, Rangpura Chowk.
CEO Health Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, CEO education Mujahid Alvi, DHO Dr. Ahmed Nasir, WHO representatives, social worker Ashfaq Nazar and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.
The drive will continue till September 27, during which more than 282,000 girls aged 9 to 14 will be vaccinated across the district.
Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the campaign, initiated across Punjab, is aimed at safeguarding young girls from future cancer risks.
She urged parents to ensure timely vaccination of their daughters, stressing that the vaccine is completely safe and calling for full cooperation with health teams.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad set for mega water supply, sewage treatment projects38 seconds ago
-
Drug pusher held with 1.660-kg charas40 seconds ago
-
Crackdown on unsafe school transport in Gujrat41 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates HPV vaccination drive in Sialkot42 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for installation of electric charging station43 seconds ago
-
Journalists in Wana face threats over extortion reports11 minutes ago
-
RPO prioritizes professional training for police force11 minutes ago
-
3 suspects arrested, drugs recovered11 minutes ago
-
Case registered against Gepco officials after 4 electrocuted in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
5,000 bags of potatoes burnt21 minutes ago
-
Gilani seeks international support for flood relief21 minutes ago
-
Director Social Welfare visits Sanatzaar Mianwali31 minutes ago