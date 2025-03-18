DC inaugurates immunization center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has inaugurated the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) center in Union Council 226 Dhadiwala Rasool Pur.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of the EPI program and said that it is imperative for protecting children from life-threatening diseases.

He urged the parents to ensure immunization of their children to safeguard their health and well-being.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Adnan said that the EPI Center would provide free vaccinations against polio, measles, tetanus, and other dangerous diseases.