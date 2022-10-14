DC inaugurates installation of Solar System at SPC:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Friday inaugurated the installation of solar system at Sargodha Press Club.

Chairman and CEO Shaheen enclave housing society Chaudhry Tanveer Hussain and members of Sargodha press club also present on the occasion.

The DC said that district administration was fully encouraging the journalist community because media has a vital role in the society.

He urged journalists to highlight the public welfare issues and to encourage the steps taken by district administration in this regard.

Nadeem Nasir said that 'no effort would be spared to make Sargodha a model city, while many development projects were underway and several new works have been approved.

'Installation of solar system in Sargodha Press Club was appreciable initiative.The efforts of the current club leadership for the improvement of the institution are commendable', he added.

On the occasion, President Sargodha Press Club Maher Asif Hanif thanked the Chairman for donating solar system for Sargodha Press Club.