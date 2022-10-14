UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Installation Of Solar System At SPC:

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

DC inaugurates installation of Solar System at SPC:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir on Friday inaugurated the installation of solar system at Sargodha Press Club.

Chairman and CEO Shaheen enclave housing society Chaudhry Tanveer Hussain and members of Sargodha press club also present on the occasion.

The DC said that district administration was fully encouraging the journalist community because media has a vital role in the society.

He urged journalists to highlight the public welfare issues and to encourage the steps taken by district administration in this regard.

Nadeem Nasir said that 'no effort would be spared to make Sargodha a model city, while many development projects were underway and several new works have been approved.

'Installation of solar system in Sargodha Press Club was appreciable initiative.The efforts of the current club leadership for the improvement of the institution are commendable', he added.

On the occasion, President Sargodha Press Club Maher Asif Hanif thanked the Chairman for donating solar system for Sargodha Press Club.

Related Topics

Sargodha Nasir Media Housing

Recent Stories

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

29 minutes ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

4 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.