DC Inaugurates IT Labs In Two Colleges

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Two premier colleges among them one for women have got state of the art technology laboratories (IT) labs which would help to equip students with market oriented courses especially artificial intelligence, graphic design, cyber security, freelancing, and other related fields under the “learn and earn” Programme.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza inaugurated the information technology laboratories (IT) labs at Government Graduate College and Government Associate College for Women.

The Programme has launched by the district administration to provide training opportunities to the students of boys and girls school for self-employment using internet based freelancing.

Deputy Director Colleges, Professor Rashid Khan, Principal, Government Graduate College Dr. Syed Muhammad Imran, Principal Government Associate College for Women Dr. Sobia Ishrat, Deputy Director Public Relations, Shahzad Niaz, former Principal, Professor Khalid Javed Siddiqui and other concerned officers and teachers were also present on the occasion.

These information technology laboratories (IT) were inaugurated under the banner of “empowering education through technology” at these two academically significant higher education institutions of the city.

