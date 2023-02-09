UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Jirga Hall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DC inaugurates Jirga Hall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Adnan Afridi and District Police Officer, Nazir Khan here on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Jirga Hall.

The inauguration ceremony was attended among others by tribal elders of Orakzai and local elites.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that jirga was part of our tradition and the construction of a proper place to hold jirga would help resolve disputes according to local customs and traditions in an amicable way.

He also urged the people and tribal elders to solve their problems with mutual consent keeping in view traditions and customs.

