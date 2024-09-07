Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Kissan Card Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rauf Mahr formally inaugurated Punjab Chief Minister's Kissan Card programme, here on Saturday.

He distributed the cards among farmers at Kanju Hall District Council. Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Zafar Malik, Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Dilshad, officials, and a large number of farmers were present.

Abdul Rauf Mahar told farmers distribution of Punjab Chief Minister's Kissan Cards had been started across the district. He said that eligible farmers were receiving approval messages for the Kissan Card, and they were collecting their cards from distribution centres. He said that Kissan Card distribution centres had been established in all three tehsils of the district. The DC said that under the Punjab Chief Minister's Agriculture Transformation Programme, exemplary steps were being taken for prosperity of farmers.

He said that so far, 22,516 applications had been received for the Kissan Card across the district. He promised that all distribution centres were equipped with proper sitting arrangements for farmers, clean drinking water, and all necessary facilities.

Meanwhile, the principal agriculture officer said that registration for the Kissan Card was being increased on a daily basis according to the timeline of the project. The Kissan Card was essential for availing benefits such as solar tube-wells, tractors, concrete water channels, and other facilities.

Farmers owning agricultural land ranging from 1 acre to 12.5 acres are eligible for registration for the Kissan Card.

