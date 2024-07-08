DC inaugurates Kissan Facilitation Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the "Kissan Facilitation Center" in Bahawalpur Grain Market to provide relief to farmers and growers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the "Kissan Facilitation Center" in Bahawalpur Grain Market to provide relief to farmers and growers.

The event was attended by Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Director of Pest Warning Department Ahmed Naveed, Assistant Director Shahid Hussain, Assistant Director of Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Salim, and representatives of farmers and agricultural companies.

The DC stated that the Kissan Facilitation Center will provide guidance on crop cultivation, better yields, and proper use of agricultural medicines to farmers by the Department of Agriculture Extension.

He emphasized the provision of high-quality agricultural medicines and guidance on crop cultivation, achieving better yields, and the correct use of agricultural medicines from the Department of Agriculture Extension through the Kissan Facilitation Center.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq mentioned that Kissan Facilitation Centers have been established in Bahawalpur, Yazman, Ahmedpur East, Hasilpur, and Khairpur Tamewali.

The Kissan Facilitation Centers will provide agricultural medicines from pesticide companies at 10 to 15 percent lower rates, as well as machinery for the use of agricultural medicines at discounted prices.