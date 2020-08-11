DC inaugurates latest hand washing machine

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja on Tuesday inaugurated the latest hand washing Machine at DC office

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that hand washing machines have been installed by an NGO Malteser International pakistan.

He said that with the partnership of public private entities, a new era of prosperity started and mode of services to people had been improved.

DC said that Multaser international in its capacity played an admirable role regarding welfare of masses.

Meanwhile National Programme Coordinator for Multaser Pakistan Mubashir soomro speaking on the occasion said that such type of hand washing machine would also be installed in different government institutes and hospitals.