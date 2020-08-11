UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inaugurates Latest Hand Washing Machine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:33 PM

DC inaugurates latest hand washing machine

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja on Tuesday inaugurated the latest hand washing Machine at DC office

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja on Tuesday inaugurated the latest hand washing Machine at DC office.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that hand washing machines have been installed by an NGO Malteser International pakistan.

He said that with the partnership of public private entities, a new era of prosperity started and mode of services to people had been improved.

DC said that Multaser international in its capacity played an admirable role regarding welfare of masses.

Meanwhile National Programme Coordinator for Multaser Pakistan Mubashir soomro speaking on the occasion said that such type of hand washing machine would also be installed in different government institutes and hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sanghar Government

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

3 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

3 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.