Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Libraries In Three Different High Schools Of District

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 09:58 PM

DC inaugurates libraries in three different High schools of district

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Manawwar Ali Mithani Wednesday said the youth of the district should give their time to the library to become good citizens and serve the country as well-established libraries reflect a good society

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Manawwar Ali Mithani Wednesday said the youth of the district should give their time to the library to become good citizens and serve the country as well-established libraries reflect a good society.

He said this while inaugurating libraries in three higher secondary schools in the Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

Chief Executive Librarians Pakistan Agha Noor Muhammad was also present on this occasion.

DC said the establishment of librarians in educational institutions is absolutely necessary, it will increase the academic and literary maturity of students.

He also said in this modern era, it is important to remember the importance of libraries, in view of which we are spreading the network of libraries in the entire district so that students can get maximum benefit from it.

The establishment of library is a great success in all taluks of Kashmore district, he added and further said that the Libraries will soon be spread in the town committees of the district so that the youth of this district will be interested in the education and knowledge.

These three libraries were established at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Kashmore, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Kashmore and Government Higher Secondary School Bakhshapur.

The library contains books on academic, literary, scientific, Islamic, Sindhi literature, English, stories, novels, children's literature and various topics.

Deputy Commissioner Kashmore and Chief Executive Indus Cottage Library Network Schools Pakistan Islamabad inaugurated the libraries.

Principal GGHS Kashmore Madam Shahina Memon, Deputy DO Education Abdul Aziz Jamro, Taluka Education Officer Secondary Abdul Sami, Taluka Education Officer Girls Raqayia Bhatti, teachers students were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Kashmore All From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driv ..

PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driven economic growth:Sardar Awai ..

9 minutes ago
 MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusi ..

MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm

9 minutes ago
 NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

11 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum Aurangzeb

9 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying n ..

Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying near air PAF bases

9 minutes ago
 WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

7 minutes ago
Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to ..

Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to stay Toshakhana trial

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to r ..

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to remain high alert in rainy seas ..

7 minutes ago
 Misbah-ul-Haq to lead high-profile Cricket Technic ..

Misbah-ul-Haq to lead high-profile Cricket Technical Committee

13 minutes ago
 River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

River Indus still flows in medium, low flood

43 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulat ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Talal, Daniyal on expiry of ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan