DC inaugurates library at Shahpur Jahania

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Administration is making all-out efforts to improve the quality of education besides promoting literary as well as extra curricular activities in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar at the inaugural of Jahania Public Library at Shahpur Jahania.

The DC said for resurrecting the literary trends, efforts were in offing to re-commission the closed libraries and also establish new libraries in the district.

He said that it had filled him with pleasure to open a new library that would allow the youngsters in Shahpur Jahania and its suburbs to enhance their knowledge. He urged the youths of the area to get maximum benefits from this library.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Hafiz Zeeshan, Mukhtarkar Naeem Vistro and other officials were also present on the occasion.