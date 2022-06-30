UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Library At Shahpur Jahania

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 07:56 PM

DC inaugurates library at Shahpur Jahania

The District Administration is making all-out efforts to improve the quality of education besides promoting literary as well as extra curricular activities in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Administration is making all-out efforts to improve the quality of education besides promoting literary as well as extra curricular activities in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar at the inaugural of Jahania Public Library at Shahpur Jahania.

The DC said for resurrecting the literary trends, efforts were in offing to re-commission the closed libraries and also establish new libraries in the district.

He said that it had filled him with pleasure to open a new library that would allow the youngsters in Shahpur Jahania and its suburbs to enhance their knowledge. He urged the youths of the area to get maximum benefits from this library.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Hafiz Zeeshan, Mukhtarkar Naeem Vistro and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Grandson kills murderer of grandfather

Grandson kills murderer of grandfather

15 seconds ago
 Two gunmen killed as Afghan clerics meet to rubber ..

Two gunmen killed as Afghan clerics meet to rubber-stamp Taliban rule

16 seconds ago
 Supreme Court decides 1504 cases in June

Supreme Court decides 1504 cases in June

17 seconds ago
 Our numbers are complete, says Atta Tarar

Our numbers are complete, says Atta Tarar

19 seconds ago
 Minister sings agreement to establish Mega City No ..

Minister sings agreement to establish Mega City Nowshera

4 minutes ago
 Vendors breaking ban on sale of sacrificial animal ..

Vendors breaking ban on sale of sacrificial animals on roads

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.