DC Inaugurates "Million Mask" Programme In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday inaugurated "Million Mask" programme in the district and distributed masks among people to develop a sense of responsibilities in them.

According to the programme, as many as one million masks will be distributed among the general public to make them aware about essential use of masks to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also appealed to the general public to follow SOPs to keep themselves safe from coronavirus as it was the only way to contain the spread of the virus.

He said the third wave of COVID-19 had proved to be more lethal than the previous two waves.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Salam Shaikh along with officers of Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police distributed masks among people and urged them to use masks and maintain social distancing so that the spread of coronavirus could be contained.