UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inaugurates Mobile Clinic Set Up For EPI, COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:47 PM

DC inaugurates mobile clinic set up for EPI, COVID-19

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer on Saturday inaugurated state-of-the-art mobile clinic set up in Baloo ja qubaa for EPI and COVID-19 by the district health department

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer on Saturday inaugurated state-of-the-art mobile clinic set up in Baloo ja qubaa for EPI and COVID-19 by the district health department.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Asif Raza Brohi was also accompanied with him. Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that setting up mobile clinic was a good step which would be beneficial for the people of district. Later, DC visited Haji Ali Hassan Zardari government dispensary and inspected health facilities being provided there and also checked record of the dispensary.

Meanwhile DC Abrar visited union council Thath of Qazi Ahmed taluka and reviewed process of anti-locusts spray being carried out to thwart invasion of locusts to crops. DC directed officials of agriculture department to accelerate process of spray so that swarms of locusts could be minimized. He said that no slackness in this regard would be tolerated.Additional director agriculture Muhammad Ramzan was also present on the occasion

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways distributes soaps, masks among p ..

2 minutes ago

Another woman dies of coronavirus in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Case registered against organizers of wedding cere ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt put special focus on health, education in ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Prof Manza ..

12 minutes ago

Australian Government Must Do More to Bring Assang ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.