DC inaugurates mobile clinic set up for EPI, COVID-19

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer on Saturday inaugurated state-of-the-art mobile clinic set up in Baloo ja qubaa for EPI and COVID-19 by the district health department

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed jaffer on Saturday inaugurated state-of-the-art mobile clinic set up in Baloo ja qubaa for EPI and COVID-19 by the district health department.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Asif Raza Brohi was also accompanied with him. Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that setting up mobile clinic was a good step which would be beneficial for the people of district. Later, DC visited Haji Ali Hassan Zardari government dispensary and inspected health facilities being provided there and also checked record of the dispensary.

Meanwhile DC Abrar visited union council Thath of Qazi Ahmed taluka and reviewed process of anti-locusts spray being carried out to thwart invasion of locusts to crops. DC directed officials of agriculture department to accelerate process of spray so that swarms of locusts could be minimized. He said that no slackness in this regard would be tolerated.Additional director agriculture Muhammad Ramzan was also present on the occasion