DC inaugurates mobile milk testing laboratory

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Iqbal Hussain here Friday inaugurated mobile milk testing laboratory to provide quality milk to consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said adulteration of water and other unlawful ingredients in milk would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against elements and milk sealers involved in adulteration.

After inauguration, additional assistant commissioner Rehmat Ali Wazir, director livestock Manzoor Hussain and others officials visited Batkhela bazaar and checked quality of milk. The additional deputy commissioner issued strict warning to milk sealers to avoid adulteration.