UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inaugurates Mobile Milk Testing Laboratory

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:00 PM

DC inaugurates mobile milk testing laboratory

Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Iqbal Hussain here Friday inaugurated mobile milk testing laboratory to provide quality milk to consumers

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Iqbal Hussain here Friday inaugurated mobile milk testing laboratory to provide quality milk to consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said adulteration of water and other unlawful ingredients in milk would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against elements and milk sealers involved in adulteration.

After inauguration, additional assistant commissioner Rehmat Ali Wazir, director livestock Manzoor Hussain and others officials visited Batkhela bazaar and checked quality of milk. The additional deputy commissioner issued strict warning to milk sealers to avoid adulteration.

Related Topics

Water Mobile Malakand

Recent Stories

Infinix Hot 8, A must have smartphone under 20,000 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Algeria&#039;s Acting Pre ..

8 minutes ago

42% of Pakistanis consider poverty to be a high pr ..

14 minutes ago

US Sister Cities Condemn Washington's Failure to A ..

23 minutes ago

Moscow Court Turns Down Request to Make Serebrenni ..

23 minutes ago

Mehran University appoints public school principal ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.