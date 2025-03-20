DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the long-awaited Model Village in Daira Din Panah, bringing a major development milestone to the region

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the long-awaited Model Village in Daira Din Panah, bringing a major development milestone to the region.

The project, which had remained incomplete since the devastating 2010 floods, has now been revived by the deputy commissioner. The authorities successfully completed and launched the multimillion-rupee project within a short period of two months.

Under this initiative, the Model Village will feature newly constructed roads, speed breakers and boundary walls, significantly improving the infrastructure and living standards of the residents.

The development was expected to provide a safer and more sustainable environment for the people of the area who had already been affected by the flood.

Residents and local leaders have welcomed this initiative, expressing their gratitude for the administration’s efforts in addressing long-pending issues and ensuring much-needed progress in the region.

APP/shn