DC Inaugurates Model Village At Daira Din Panah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:39 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the long-awaited Model Village in Daira Din Panah, bringing a major development milestone to the region
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari inaugurated the long-awaited Model Village in Daira Din Panah, bringing a major development milestone to the region.
The project, which had remained incomplete since the devastating 2010 floods, has now been revived by the deputy commissioner. The authorities successfully completed and launched the multimillion-rupee project within a short period of two months.
Under this initiative, the Model Village will feature newly constructed roads, speed breakers and boundary walls, significantly improving the infrastructure and living standards of the residents.
The development was expected to provide a safer and more sustainable environment for the people of the area who had already been affected by the flood.
Residents and local leaders have welcomed this initiative, expressing their gratitude for the administration’s efforts in addressing long-pending issues and ensuring much-needed progress in the region.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
'Honour' killing suspect arrested
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah
Chinese researchers develop brain-machine interface to help patients with speech ..
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Ramazan 21
Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab
PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel6 minutes ago
-
'Honour' killing suspect arrested59 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates Model Village at Daira Din Panah1 minute ago
-
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Ramazan 211 minute ago
-
Tree plantation drive on International Day of Forests1 minute ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Shahzad Town police station30 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 7 witnesses against PTI leaders30 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds office’s objection to petition on Green Lane Project expenses30 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Chakwal traders clash30 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes Eid gifts at Sukkur Women's Jail40 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan's Initiatives for Peace and Harmony”40 minutes ago
-
ICTA tightens noose around profiteers: 1,393 arrested, Rs 1.7m fines imposed during Ramadan40 minutes ago