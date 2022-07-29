UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Monsoon Plantation

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Suhail Ashraf inaugurated a monsoon plantation drive by planting a sapling at Jinnah Garden here on Friday.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Naeemullah Bhatti, Director Horticulture Abdullah Cheema and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said plantation drive was imperative to save environment from pollution and it also provided a pleasant and green environment.

He directed the PHA officers to plant saplings at parks, green belts, and other available places.

The PHA DG said the department had set a target of planting 17,000 saplings of different kindsduring the next two weeks.

