DC inaugurates monsoon tree plantation campaign

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjed shoaib Tareen Tuesday inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at city Park under clean and green Pakistan project here.

Speaking on the Occasion, the deputy commissioner said that maximum tree plantation was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was being acknowledged globally.

He stressed the need to pay special focus on environmental pollution, saying, it could only be controlled through maximum plantation.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers concerned to sped up activities to make the plantation campaign successful so that a pollution free environment could be provided to our coming generations.

Highlighting the performance of district administration during "Khidmat Apki dehleez Par" program, the deputy commissioner said that the administration has organized 118,450 activities to resolve public issues.

He maintained that 96 percent citizens have expressed their satisfaction over the performance of district administration through providing feedback.

He urged upon the masses to cooperate with the administration for making tree plantation campaign successful. The DC said that keeping in view the public facilitation, all water filtration plants of the district have been made functional. Moreover, he said that the administration was planning to plant 110,000 sapling trees to keep the city environment neat and clean.

In this regard workers were working hard to achieve the target.