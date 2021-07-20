UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inaugurates Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

DC inaugurates monsoon tree plantation campaign

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting saplings at Government Islamia College For Girls and Government Islamia College For Boys under Clean and Green Pakistan Phase-II here

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting saplings at Government Islamia College For Girls and Government Islamia College For Boys under Clean and Green Pakistan Phase-II here.

Talking to media, she said that Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign Phase II had been formally launched, under which 200,000 saplings were being planted, which would help reduce pollution.

The DC said that various departments were performing their duties as per the targets assigned to them.

Asia Gull appealed to the people to support the district administration for beautification and betterment of the district and to plant maximum trees in the monsoon season.

Related Topics

Pakistan Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

46 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

47 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

47 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

47 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE Leaders on Ei ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.