DC inaugurates monsoon tree plantation campaign

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting saplings at Government Islamia College For Girls and Government Islamia College For Boys under Clean and Green Pakistan Phase-II here

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Monday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting saplings at Government Islamia College For Girls and Government Islamia College For Boys under Clean and Green Pakistan Phase-II here.

Talking to media, she said that Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign Phase II had been formally launched, under which 200,000 saplings were being planted, which would help reduce pollution.

The DC said that various departments were performing their duties as per the targets assigned to them.

Asia Gull appealed to the people to support the district administration for beautification and betterment of the district and to plant maximum trees in the monsoon season.