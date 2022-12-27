UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Mother And Child Healthcare Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 09:19 PM

DC inaugurates mother and child healthcare centre

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) on Tuesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art maternity filter centre at Red Crescent Complex to provide the best healthcare to mothers and children.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the centre was comprised of 50 beds while free of cost labour room and operation theatre facilities were available to the people of Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

Moreover, he said that the centre would provide free of cost Ultrasound, laboratory and Gyne facilities to the ailing segments of society.

The DC said the Punjab government was determined to provide the best health facilities to improve the delivery of healthcare system.

