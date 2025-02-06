DC Inaugurates MS Girls Elementary School Library
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial inaugurated a library at Government MS Girls Elementary school, reviewed the facilities including textbooks and co-curricular books, newspapers and painting.
He said that the library was an important part of schools, thanks to which the love of reading is highlighted in children.
He said that it is commendable that under self-help basis, a beautiful library facility was provided to the children.
Deputy Commissioner urged the children to strengthen their relationship with books and read the books kept in the library and find their future paths.
He said that the present era is of information technology because without computer education, no field can progress.
Deputy Commissioner also listened the lessons from the children in the classrooms.
CEO Education Mujahid Hussain Alvi was also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
PCB all set to welcome cricket fans with spectacular ceremony tomorrow
RTA's humanitarian initiatives benefit 29 million people in 2024
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No more shortage of meningitis vaccine for Umrah travelers: secretary7 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates MS Girls Elementary School library8 minutes ago
-
Sanjha Punjab Kabaddi Club wins Kashmir Kabaddi Cup17 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Karachi train mishap17 minutes ago
-
Desilting of Khanpur Dam to start from 10th Feb17 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in Ramzan Sugar Mills case17 minutes ago
-
House provided to another martyr's family17 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to persist across country, westerly wave expected on Friday17 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal a mobile outlet on violation of PoS rules17 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments launched in Sialkot18 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns judicial complex attack case against PTI's leadership27 minutes ago
-
Girls’ College delegation visits operations division under friends of Police program27 minutes ago