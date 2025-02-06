DC inaugurates MS Girls Elementary School library

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial inaugurated a library at Government MS Girls Elementary school, reviewed the facilities including textbooks and co-curricular books, newspapers and painting.

He said that the library was an important part of schools, thanks to which the love of reading is highlighted in children.

He said that it is commendable that under self-help basis, a beautiful library facility was provided to the children.

Deputy Commissioner urged the children to strengthen their relationship with books and read the books kept in the library and find their future paths.

He said that the present era is of information technology because without computer education, no field can progress.

Deputy Commissioner also listened the lessons from the children in the classrooms.

CEO Education Mujahid Hussain Alvi was also present on this occasion.