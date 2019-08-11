UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates MWMC Camp At Ghanta Ghar

DC inaugurates MWMC camp at Ghanta Ghar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak inaugurated the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) camp at Ghanta Ghar chowk here on Sunday.

He directed the MWMC administration to take the cleanliness drive on Eidul Azha as challenge. He hoped that company would come up to the expectations of masses.

The DC said that officials of district administration would monitor the sanitary staff at each sector. He said the district administration would extend its full cooperation to the company to make cleanliness plan a success.

Giving briefing to the DC, MWMC Chief executive officer Ameer Hussain Qureshi said that camps had been set up at 14 important places of the city.

He said that waste bags were being distributed to citizens from the camps.He said that awareness drive was also underway to sensitize people about offals dumping.

He said the company administration was determined to give good cleanliness results during Eid days.

