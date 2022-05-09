DC inaugurates new building of Old Age Home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem inaugurated new building of Old Age Home to facilitate homeless elderly people.

According to official sources, a total of 70 old men and women would be able to enjoy accommodation in Old Age Home.

The new building was very much vast and expanded following financial assistance of industrialists, hailing from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The government is offering food and other facilities also. Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair and industrialists were also present.