DC inaugurates one window operation at municipal committee

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated approval of building maps through one window operation at Municipal Committee here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that one window operation has been started to provide all facilities in one building to citizens.

He said that different initiatives have been taken by district administration for public facilitation as per vision of provincial government.

He directed officers of municipal committee to provide maps approval to citizens in the given time and added that no negligence would be tolerated in performance of one window operation.

On this occasion, he awarded files of approved maps to five applicants.

Chief Officer Municipal Committee Muhammad Iftekhar Bungish and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.