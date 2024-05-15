Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Online Complaint Portal For Timely Re-dressal Of Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

DC inaugurates online complaint portal for timely re-dressal of complaints

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer taking another step for public service on Wednesday launched 'Citizen Complaint Management System' for immediate redressal of citizens' complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer taking another step for public service on Wednesday launched 'Citizen Complaint Management System' for immediate redressal of citizens' complaints.

In this regard, DC Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated a modern online complaint portal at his office. On this occasion, Country Head WHH Ayesha Jamshed, CEO FDO Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Ijaz, Tanveer Nandla and Mian Tauqeer Coordination Officer FDO were also present.

A meeting of the Farms Development Organization was held under his supervision. Addressing the meeting, DC said that all departments will take immediate action on citizens' applications through the complaint portal, while the data of those who don't provide immediate relief will be prominent on the portal.

Rizwan Qadeer said that the private sector was providing support in various projects including infrastructure and clean water supply.

DC said that they will work together with Farms Development Organization for waste collection and water purification plants. All the officers will be bound to redress the complaints received on the portal as good governance and provision of relief were among the priorities of the district administration, he concluded.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Water Jamshed All

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

2 minutes ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

3 minutes ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

3 minutes ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

5 minutes ago
 Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Env ..

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..

6 minutes ago
One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

6 minutes ago
 SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

3 minutes ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan