DC inaugurates online complaint portal for timely re-dressal of complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer taking another step for public service on Wednesday launched 'Citizen Complaint Management System' for immediate redressal of citizens' complaints.

In this regard, DC Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated a modern online complaint portal at his office. On this occasion, Country Head WHH Ayesha Jamshed, CEO FDO Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Ijaz, Tanveer Nandla and Mian Tauqeer Coordination Officer FDO were also present.

A meeting of the Farms Development Organization was held under his supervision. Addressing the meeting, DC said that all departments will take immediate action on citizens' applications through the complaint portal, while the data of those who don't provide immediate relief will be prominent on the portal.

Rizwan Qadeer said that the private sector was providing support in various projects including infrastructure and clean water supply.

DC said that they will work together with Farms Development Organization for waste collection and water purification plants. All the officers will be bound to redress the complaints received on the portal as good governance and provision of relief were among the priorities of the district administration, he concluded.

