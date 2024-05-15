DC Inaugurates Online Complaint Portal For Timely Re-dressal Of Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer taking another step for public service on Wednesday launched 'Citizen Complaint Management System' for immediate redressal of citizens' complaints
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer taking another step for public service on Wednesday launched 'Citizen Complaint Management System' for immediate redressal of citizens' complaints.
In this regard, DC Rizwan Qadeer inaugurated a modern online complaint portal at his office. On this occasion, Country Head WHH Ayesha Jamshed, CEO FDO Ghulam Mustafa, Ali Ijaz, Tanveer Nandla and Mian Tauqeer Coordination Officer FDO were also present.
A meeting of the Farms Development Organization was held under his supervision. Addressing the meeting, DC said that all departments will take immediate action on citizens' applications through the complaint portal, while the data of those who don't provide immediate relief will be prominent on the portal.
Rizwan Qadeer said that the private sector was providing support in various projects including infrastructure and clean water supply.
DC said that they will work together with Farms Development Organization for waste collection and water purification plants. All the officers will be bound to redress the complaints received on the portal as good governance and provision of relief were among the priorities of the district administration, he concluded.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others2 minutes ago
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo3 minutes ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express3 minutes ago
-
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities5 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held6 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity3 minutes ago
-
SP City visits police station to review security situation3 minutes ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering3 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities3 minutes ago