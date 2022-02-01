UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Outreach Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DC inaugurates outreach Covid-19 vaccination campaign

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shahnawz Khan Tuesday inaugurated a 14-day outreach Covid-19 vaccination drive here in Civil Hospital.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, on the directives of National Command and Control centre (NCOC) door-to door vaccination would be carried out during the vaccination campaign which to be continued till February 14.

DC, on the occasion appealed the public to get them inoculated against lethal disease particularly asked those people who have not yet vaccinated ,in order to make Badin Covid free district.

He also asked people to cooperate with vaccination teams and get administer not only themselves as well as their family members to remain safe from deadly virus.

DC directed relevant officers that all out efforts to be taken for 100% result and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. Among others District Focal person for badin Dr, Kamil Memon, MS Civil hospital Dr. Sher Muhammad Nohrio, DDHO Dr.

Mumtaz Ali Chandio and District focal person EPI Dr. Abdullah Jat, relevant officers and notables of area were also preset on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

