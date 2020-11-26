UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Park At Village Mad By Local People

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated a family and children park at Village 136/10-R made by the funds of local people here on Thursday

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated a family and children park at Village 136/10-R made by the funds of local people here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that it was the first time in history of district Khanewal that a park has been made in village. He said that local people has taken the decision to make park in their village and they had collected funds of Rs 1.8 million from local people and the people of this village living in overseas . He said that everyone community could make such exemplary initiatives for welfare of their kids, families and other community members.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of the park committee Maratab Ali said that the people of this village living abroad asked us to make this village a model village. He said that they had contributed funds for this project to provide recreational spot to the families and kids. He added that different initiatives would be taken in future to facilitate local people by our own resources.

Assistant Commissioner Jahania Babar Saleem Cheema and a large number of local people attended the inaugural ceremony.

