DC inaugurates pediatric COVID-19 vaccination drive at Sadiq Public School

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Monday inaugurated the second phase of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign at Sadiq Public School, Junior School Branch

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich on Monday inaugurated the second phase of the Pediatric Covid-19 vaccination campaign at Sadiq Public School, Junior school Branch.

The health department vaccinated students aged 5 to 12 years. The deputy commissioner reviewed the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children and inspected the vaccination counters.

The second phase of the campaign will continue till November 5 across the district.

On this occasion, Principal Sadiq Public School Professor Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Coordination Ayesha Zafar, consultant USAID Dr Zakir Ali, School Resident Doctor Dr Majid Jahangir, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, DHO Dr Khalid Arain, DHO Dr Anila Ali, WHO representatives, medical officers, teachers and officers from other relevant departments were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that the officers and staff of the health department should conduct the second vaccination phase successfully.

Dr Khalid Arain and Dr Zakir Ali said that around 617,000 children would be vaccinated during the campaign. As many as 850 mobile teams and 150 other teams had been formed to make the campaign successful.