DC Inaugurates PERA Office In Lodhran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir, accompanied by District Police Officer Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq, inaugurated the central office of the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) in Lodhran.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, Assistant Commissioner Dunyapur Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, and Sub-Divisional Enforcement officer (PERA) Mazhar Abbas Raan.
Addressing the ceremony, DC Dr Lubna Nazir stated that the establishment of PERA would play a vital role in effective price control, removal of encroachments from markets and streets, and ensuring a safer environment for women. She stated that the steps taken by the district administration to eliminate encroachments have not only improved traffic flow but also boosted business activity for local shopkeepers. “PERA will offer an integrated, systematic, and modern mechanism to resolve public issues in a sustainable manner,” she added.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ali Bin Tariq reaffirmed full police support for the PERA force, highlighting its significance in strengthening local law enforcement and governance.
Dr. Lubna Nazir further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government has taken a major step to combat inflation, hoarding, and illegal land occupation. “The initiative aimed to avert the public from exploitative elements and ensure the rule of law in every street, market, and neighborhood,” she said.
She also announced that PERA stations were being established in all three tehsils of Lodhran district. These stations will be equipped with modern digital tools, official vehicles, and essential facilities. A Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer has already been appointed, along with three Enforcement Officers, two Investigation Officers, and 51 police constables to support the operations.
At the end, Dr. Lubna Nazir distributed laptops among PERA personnel.
