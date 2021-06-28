UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Phase 2 Of Khidmat Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull Monday inaugurated the second phase of the 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' programme by replacing filters and conducting chlorination of water storage at the water filtration plant in Khwaja Sahib area of tehsil Kasur.

Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sidhu, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Kasur Rizwan Ahmad Chaudhry, Municipal Officer I&SMC Kasur Nadeem Abbas Bajwa and other officers were also present.

The DC said that in view of the positive feedback from citizens on the work done in the first phase of the 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par', the programme had been extended for another 5 weeks to provide maximum basic facilities to citizens.

The fourth week of the programme had officially started and would run from June 28 to July 4.

In the fourth week, filters of water filtration plants would be replaced, water storage tanks would be cleaned and water chlorination would be carried out.

She said that July 5 to 11 would be declared a special campaign, which would include elimination of illegal constructions, monitoring of sale of sacrificial animals, and the establishment of cattle markets.

From July 12 to 18, each person would plant two trees.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated from July 19 to July 25 week.

Safety Awareness Week will be held from July 26 to August 1.

