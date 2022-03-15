DC inaugurates plantation campaign by planting sapling

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling near Qasim Chowk

The tree plantation campaign has been launched in collaboration with "Breath Green Hyderabad" in which trees will be planted in different areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that tree plantation was essential for a healthy environment for which we should all work together to promote clean environment.

He said that in the first phase, more than five thousand saplings would be planted by Breath Green in different parts of the city.

In this regard, the DC asked the Director General, Hyderabad Development Authority Sohail Ahmed to take steps for providing water to the plantsto ensure their growth.