UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Plantation Campaign By Planting Sapling

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 09:41 PM

DC inaugurates plantation campaign by planting sapling

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling near Qasim Chowk

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling near Qasim Chowk.

The tree plantation campaign has been launched in collaboration with "Breath Green Hyderabad" in which trees will be planted in different areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that tree plantation was essential for a healthy environment for which we should all work together to promote clean environment.

He said that in the first phase, more than five thousand saplings would be planted by Breath Green in different parts of the city.

In this regard, the DC asked the Director General, Hyderabad Development Authority Sohail Ahmed to take steps for providing water to the plantsto ensure their growth.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad Sohail Ahmed All

Recent Stories

University of Turbat to host 1st International Mul ..

University of Turbat to host 1st International Multidisciplinary Conference on 1 ..

1 minute ago
 P&SHD organizes medical screening camp at Lahore P ..

P&SHD organizes medical screening camp at Lahore Press Club

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan reconstitutes scru ..

Election Commission of Pakistan reconstitutes scrutiny committee to examine acco ..

3 minutes ago
 DIG takes notice of minor girl's murder in Hyderab ..

DIG takes notice of minor girl's murder in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 2 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

2 illegal colonies sealed, structures demolished

3 minutes ago
 22 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

22 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>