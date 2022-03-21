UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Plantation Drive At Education Deptt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Monday inaugurated a plantation drive by planted a tree in the lawn of the District Education Authority office under the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

CEO Education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, DO Education Secondary Rashid Cheema, heads of schools, officers, and staff of school education were present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner said that all the people should plant trees so that our country will become green and beautiful. He appreciated the efforts of the CEO of Education, teachers, and administrative officers of the Education Department for organizing wonderful events on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day. He also presented the certificates of appreciation and shields for outstanding performances.

More Stories From Pakistan

>