DC inaugurates polio campaign

JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kushab, Sarosh Fatima Shirazi here on Monday inaugurating anti-polio drive by administrating vaccine to the children up to five years of age in migrants' area.

The polio drive would be continued in the district from December, 16 to 20, the official sources said.

Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Saima Ikram Niazi , District Health Officer, Dr Rao Gulzar and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

As many 238,324 children would be immunized anti-polio drops during the drive in the district, they added.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned departments to utilize all available sources to achieve set target for the campaign in the district.