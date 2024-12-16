DC Inaugurates Polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kushab, Sarosh Fatima Shirazi here on Monday inaugurating anti-polio drive by administrating vaccine to the children up to five years of age in migrants' area.
The polio drive would be continued in the district from December, 16 to 20, the official sources said.
Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Saima Ikram Niazi , District Health Officer, Dr Rao Gulzar and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.
As many 238,324 children would be immunized anti-polio drops during the drive in the district, they added.
The deputy commissioner directed the concerned departments to utilize all available sources to achieve set target for the campaign in the district.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christmas preparations gains momentum in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Complete security around churches orders12 minutes ago
-
DC visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive12 minutes ago
-
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to promoting marine cooperation: President Asif Zardari22 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid pays tribute to victims of APS tragedy32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani photographers dominate ECO Exhibition in Ankara32 minutes ago
-
AC visits vegetable, fruit market32 minutes ago
-
4th death anniversary of veteran actress Firdous Begum being observed32 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held42 minutes ago
-
Christmas to bring festive cheer amidst Winter in Islamabad42 minutes ago