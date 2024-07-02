Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM

DC inaugurates polio drive

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has inaugurated anti-polio campaign in the district which will continue till July, 5.

District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr. Jairam Das, Manager PPHI Colonel (R) Akhtar Ali, District Focal Person Polio Program Dr.

Narayan Das, Additional District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr. Ashok Kumar, Area Coordinator WHO, Tahur Hussain and other relevant officers were also present, said a handout issued here.

The target to immunize polio drops to 348,465 children up to 5 years in the district had been fixed, the deputy commissioner added.

Related Topics

Polio Rashid Sardar Masood Khan July

Recent Stories

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

6 minutes ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

19 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

28 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

14 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

14 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan