DC inaugurates polio drive

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has inaugurated anti-polio campaign in the district which will continue till July, 5.

District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr. Jairam Das, Manager PPHI Colonel (R) Akhtar Ali, District Focal Person Polio Program Dr.

Narayan Das, Additional District Health Officer Mirpurkhas Dr. Ashok Kumar, Area Coordinator WHO, Tahur Hussain and other relevant officers were also present, said a handout issued here.

The target to immunize polio drops to 348,465 children up to 5 years in the district had been fixed, the deputy commissioner added.

APP/shr