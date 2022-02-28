DC inaugurates polio drive in Kharan

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khuda-i-Rahim Mirwani on Monday inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children at the District Health Officer (DHO) office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khuda-i-Rahim Mirwani on Monday inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children at the District Health Officer (DHO) office.

On this occasion, Divisional Director Health Dr. Sher Ahmed Baloch, DHO Dr. Muhammad Anwar Baloch, Deputy DHO Dr. Javed Hassan and District Anti-Polio Officer (WHO) Dr. Munir Ahmed and other concerned persons of Health Department were present.

He said that polio vaccine should be administrated to children up to 5 years of age and protect them from lifelong disability, adding the campaign would continue from February 28 to March 4.

The DC said that levies and police personnel were also deployed at transit points to administer polio vaccine to children in passenger vehicles traveling on the city's inbound and outbound routes to achieve target of the drive.

He said that everyone should play a serious role in eradicating the disease like polio from the area.