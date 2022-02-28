UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Polio Drive In Kharan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 10:59 PM

DC inaugurates polio drive in Kharan

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khuda-i-Rahim Mirwani on Monday inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children at the District Health Officer (DHO) office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khuda-i-Rahim Mirwani on Monday inaugurated the polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children at the District Health Officer (DHO) office.

On this occasion, Divisional Director Health Dr. Sher Ahmed Baloch, DHO Dr. Muhammad Anwar Baloch, Deputy DHO Dr. Javed Hassan and District Anti-Polio Officer (WHO) Dr. Munir Ahmed and other concerned persons of Health Department were present.

He said that polio vaccine should be administrated to children up to 5 years of age and protect them from lifelong disability, adding the campaign would continue from February 28 to March 4.

The DC said that levies and police personnel were also deployed at transit points to administer polio vaccine to children in passenger vehicles traveling on the city's inbound and outbound routes to achieve target of the drive.

He said that everyone should play a serious role in eradicating the disease like polio from the area.

Related Topics

Police Polio Vehicles February March From

Recent Stories

Int'l community should ensure equitable approach t ..

Int'l community should ensure equitable approach towards issues of arms control: ..

2 minutes ago
 NCRC organizes a seminar for launching first sem ..

NCRC organizes a seminar for launching first seminal policy brief

2 minutes ago
 UN rights council votes to hold debate on Ukraine

UN rights council votes to hold debate on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Police retrieve occupied land from grabbers

Police retrieve occupied land from grabbers

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly body discusses PEPA Amendment Bi ..

National Assembly body discusses PEPA Amendment Bill 2021

5 minutes ago
 Senegal, Ethiopia want enhanced trade with Pakista ..

Senegal, Ethiopia want enhanced trade with Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>