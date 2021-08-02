DC inaugurates polio vaccination drive, over 719,000 children to be administer anti-polio drops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed officials concerned to cover refusal and non-attended children on the same day.

He said no polio case had been detected in the district for a decade due to frequent drives launched by the district administration but there was a need to remain attentive.

The DC informed that over 719,000 children below five years of age would be covered during the drive while the security of polio workers must be ensured.

Sharing details of the arrangement for the campaign, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal said that 2964 polio teams, 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers would participate in the campaign, strictly observing COVID-19 health guidelines such as the use of masks and sanitizers and maintaining a safe social distance, to ensure the protection of children from the crippling polio virus while keeping both the frontline workers and parents safe.

Dr Faiza said the drive would also be utilized for creating awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

"307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside would be vaccinated at 129 transit points of the district," she added.

The CEO informed that over 240,000 children would be immunized on the first day of the campaign.

The drive will continue till August 6, she added.