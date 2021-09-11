DC inaugurates renovated building of Basic Health Unit Hamal Faqeer

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar has inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) main building Hamal Faqeer renovated by the People Primary health care initiative (PPHI), said a handout issued on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar has inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) main building Hamal Faqeer renovated by the People Primary health care initiative (PPHI), said a handout issued on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion DC said that PPHI was providing better health facilities to the people which was a commendable step.

He hoped that after the renovation of the BHU building it would be easier to ensure provision of health facilities to area people. Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Veesar apprised DC about the reconstruction work of the unit,availability of doctors and paramedical staff and other facilities.

Meanwhile, notables of the city also informed DC about the shortage of female doctors, on which DC assured that sufficient female doctors will be appointed to overcome the dearth of doctors.