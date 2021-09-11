UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Renovated Building Of Basic Health Unit Hamal Faqeer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:30 PM

DC inaugurates renovated building of Basic Health Unit Hamal Faqeer

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar has inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) main building Hamal Faqeer renovated by the People Primary health care initiative (PPHI), said a handout issued on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Hussain Panhwar has inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) main building Hamal Faqeer renovated by the People Primary health care initiative (PPHI), said a handout issued on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion DC said that PPHI was providing better health facilities to the people which was a commendable step.

He hoped that after the renovation of the BHU building it would be easier to ensure provision of health facilities to area people. Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali Veesar apprised DC about the reconstruction work of the unit,availability of doctors and paramedical staff and other facilities.

Meanwhile, notables of the city also informed DC about the shortage of female doctors, on which DC assured that sufficient female doctors will be appointed to overcome the dearth of doctors.

Related Topics

Shortage

Recent Stories

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Rest ..

Vienna Residents Protesting New COVID-Related Restrictions for Unvaccinated

2 minutes ago
 Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

Child drowns in River Indus at DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

FM urges nation to build Quaid's Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basket ..

Special Olympics UAE launches First Unified Basketball Tournament

1 hour ago
 Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

8 minutes ago
 Tight race to close MeToo-influenced Venice film f ..

Tight race to close MeToo-influenced Venice film fest

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.