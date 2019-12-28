DC inaugurates Resource Center at Lakki

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Jehangeer Azam Wazir Saturday inaugurated a Resource Center to provide locals books and learning material

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Jehangeer Azam Wazir Saturday inaugurated a Resource Center to provide locals books and learning material.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner said that resource center has been completed in a record period of one month.

He said that the center has books and reading material on variety of topics including history, literature and cultural.

He said that the center would apprise people about their culture, history and traditions. He also urged people to get membership of the center and derive maximum benefits from the facility.