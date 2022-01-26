UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 08:56 PM

DC inaugurates RO plant in Kamil Shah Colony

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Wednesday inaugurated a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant in Kamil Shah Colony of Shahpur Chakar area installed by Non Governmental Organization (NGO) HANDS

SANGHAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja on Wednesday inaugurated a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant in Kamil Shah Colony of Shahpur Chakar area installed by Non Governmental Organization (NGO) HANDS.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the DC said the provincial government and District Administration were taking sincere efforts to provide basic facilities to all citizens at their door-step and in this regard different Social welfare organizations were also assisting.

Executive Manager of HANDS Mansoor Jabar Memon giving briefing said that the objective of installing RO plant in Kamil Shah Colony was to ensure provision of clean drinking water to area people because this area was facing acute shortage of drinking water.

He further said that around 5000 gallon water was being provided to people on a daily basis while drinking water was also being supplied to a large number of students of two schools and one Madrassah. Khuwaja lauded the efforts of HANDS and its head Mansoor Jabbar Memon for executing social work projects in the district which would benefit area people for a long time.

