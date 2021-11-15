UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Rubella, Measles Vaccination Drive In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

DC inaugurates Rubella, Measles vaccination drive in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Monday formally inaugurated the Rubella and Measles vaccination drive at Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad which would continue till 27th of November.

13 days long vaccination driver was started all over the district Abbottabad and culminated on the 27th of November 2021 while during the campaign all children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be immunized.

On the occasion, the District Health Officer (DHO), Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Dr.

Yasir, Dr. Ishfaq, representative of World Health Organization (WHO) and representatives of other departments were present.

Earlier, on Saturday DC Battagram also inaugurated Rubella and Measles drive where a comprehensive plan for the anti-measles and rubella campaign was also presented and a detailed briefing on the preparations was given to the meeting.

Similarly, in other districts of Hazara region anti-measles and rubella campaign has also been launched where millions of children would be immunized during 13 days long drive.

