DC inaugurates Rural Revenue Centre

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial inaugurated Rural revenue Centre at Jhangiwala here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Azman Chaudhry and others were present at the occasion.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that establishing this centre was a good step by Punjab government. The people of the area will get all the facilities under the same roof. He said that the staff at the centre will need to work hard to facilitate people.

He issued the first letter from Rural Revenue Centre.