DC Inaugurates Sensitizers Walkthrough Gates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

DC inaugurates sensitizers walkthrough gates

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud the TMA officials have installed sanitizer walkthrough gates at various public places across the districts.

DC Bajur Usman Mehsud also appreciated Secretary Local Government, Secretary Local Council board and officials of the TMA Khar for taking prompt action by installing sanitizer walkthrough gates at various entry and exit points, public places so that to stop outbreak of coronavirus.

These walkthrough gates installed at the Civil Colony Kharmen Gate, Nogai Colony Main Gate.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud inaugurated the gates along with TMA Khar Mohammad Fayyaz.

