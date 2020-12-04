DC inaugurates 'Smoke-Free Pakistan' mobile app

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Friday inaugurated the 'Smoke-Free Pakistan' mobile application that was available on Google.

From this mobile App, not only the pictures of the smokers but its location can also be uploaded which will be processed under the law.

The mobile app was inaugurated at the Tobacco Control Task Force meeting, held at DC Office. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Maqbool and officers of other departments were also present.

Project Director Tobacco Smoke Free Cities, Ministry of National Health Minhaj-ul-Siraj said that hundreds of people were dying every day due to smoking in Pakistan while more than 1,000 children were starting to smoke daily.